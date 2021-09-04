Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Cap of $18.40 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $16.37 or 0.00032915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and $23,278.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00142329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00168421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.21 or 0.07797451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.97 or 1.00185229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00808729 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

