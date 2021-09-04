MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $648,860.69 and $1,551.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,938.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.73 or 0.07798985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.71 or 0.00435957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.59 or 0.01412907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.48 or 0.00659774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.58 or 0.00613909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00394444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

