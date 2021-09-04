Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,714.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,423.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

