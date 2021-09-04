Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $43,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 8,266,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,685. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $111.32. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

