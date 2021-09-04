Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 92 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 410,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average of $266.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

