Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.