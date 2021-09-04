Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,298,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian acquired 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 308.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.