MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.76 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

