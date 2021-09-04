Method Finance (MTHD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,217.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $949,121.62 and approximately $43,217.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00786934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

