Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $826.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 755,803 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

