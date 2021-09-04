Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 755,803 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

