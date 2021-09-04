Meridian Mining UK Societas to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

