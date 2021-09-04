Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 920,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $760.10 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

