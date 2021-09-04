Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 365,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for approximately 2.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.78% of Western Digital worth $170,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,965. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.