Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,732 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $107,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $14,443,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,757,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,594. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.