Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

