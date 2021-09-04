MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Brian Mikalis Sells 1,699 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04.

MAX stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -166.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

