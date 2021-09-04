McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 566,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94.

