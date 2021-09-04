McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 491.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 126,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.33. 645,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,182. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.