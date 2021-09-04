McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 6,206 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

