McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.57. 15,271,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $685.71 and its 200-day moving average is $668.99. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

