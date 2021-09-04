McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.