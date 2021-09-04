McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 351.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,530. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 149,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

