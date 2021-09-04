McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.45. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.