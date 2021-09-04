MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 2,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $597.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

