Maxcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $489,055.46 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $489,055.46 and $100.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.70 or 1.00092210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.18 or 0.00939299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.86 or 0.00496331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.10 or 0.00358087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

