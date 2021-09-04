Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 765 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.