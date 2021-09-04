Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.64. 732,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,049. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

