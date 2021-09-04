Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

K traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

