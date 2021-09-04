Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

