MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

NYSE MTZ traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

