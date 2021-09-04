Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $61.19. 1,110,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

