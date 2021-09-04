Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

