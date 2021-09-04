Marlin (POND) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Marlin has a market cap of $65.73 million and $14.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

