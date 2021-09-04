Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $71,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,234.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

