Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $376.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

