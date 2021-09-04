Mark Verbiest Buys 2,150 Shares of Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Stock

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) insider Mark Verbiest acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.30 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of A$32,895.00 ($23,496.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Summerset Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides independent living, care centers with rest home, and hospital-level care and memory care centers, as well as rest home care, and respite and short-term care services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.