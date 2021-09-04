Mark S. Colby Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.