Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,274,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.