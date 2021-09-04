Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,274,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
