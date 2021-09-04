ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stake Cut by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ManTech International by 2.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 76,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.