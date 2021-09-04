Malcolm Peter Maginnis Sells 4,253 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSIS stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 94,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

