Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $$22.21 during trading hours on Friday. 12,683,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,299. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

