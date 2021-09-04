Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 27,947 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

