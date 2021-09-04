Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

