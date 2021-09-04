Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.