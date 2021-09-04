Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 16,016 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.43 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

