Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

