Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

