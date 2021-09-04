Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Ball stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

