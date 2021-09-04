Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

